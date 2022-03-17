POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Terron Nelson, 21, Norfolk, first-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:07 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:19 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:23 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:47 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:48 p.m., Nord Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:54 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.