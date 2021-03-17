POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Miles Guyton, 27, 601 South Second Street, Madison County warrant - no valid registration, no operator’s license, failure to appear. Philip Myers, 65, 507 W. Park Ave., driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, refusal of a preliminary breath test.
Wednesday: Shaun Jenkins, 38, 1003 North Third Street, Apt. 14, third-degree domestic assault.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Feb. 28 on Sycamore Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by James Woodall, 504 S. 9th St.
A collision March 1 on Sycamore Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Troy Hill, Elkhorn, and Scott Sumner, not present, 209 W. Maple Ave.
A collision March 2 on South Fifth Street damaged a vehicle owned by Riley Hamilton, Lincoln.
A collision March 7 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Alexis German-Castellanos, 907 W. Walnut Ave.
A collision March 8 on East Whitney Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Rusty Baker, Grand Island, and Maria Mendez, 1327 South First Street.
A collision March 10 on North Third Street damaged vehicles owned by Audrey Brandl, Stanton, and Brittany Frisch, Hoskins.
A collision March 12 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Haley King, Plainview, and Cindy Corona, Columbus.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:12 a.m., Campbell Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:28 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:27 p.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:11 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 4:30 p.m., Andy’s North Shore Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:44 p.m., Sheridan Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 6:24 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:05 a.m., Milan Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:35 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.