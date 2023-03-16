POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:15 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:38 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 a.m., 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:57 a.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:07 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:26 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 5:22 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:26 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:42 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.