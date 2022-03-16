POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Feb. 11 in the 1100 block of Sout Pine Industrial Street damaged a sign, plus a vehicle driven by Noah Doescher, Beemer. Doescher was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
A collision Feb. 12 on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Sierra Sonnenfelt, 84650 Buckskin Road, and Colby Schaffer, 410 Elm Ave.
A collision Feb. 13 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Andrew Lutt, Wayne, and Brandon Hogancamp, Winside.
A collision Feb. 14 in the 500 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Alyssa Johnson, 204 S. 10th St., and Lance Sudbeck, Hadar.
A hit-and-run accident Feb. 14 in the 300 block of West Northwestern Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Jordien Wanek, Neligh, and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Larry Bussey, 410½ W. Omaha Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 12:17 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:27 p.m., Verges Avenue, house fire. 2:39 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:51 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:58 a.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:13 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.