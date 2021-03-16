POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, March 6: Sumerlyn Rae McClure, 21, Omaha, procuring alcohol to a minor, open container. Melvin Martinez Fuentes, 19, Omaha, minor in possession, open container. Maxwell Neiber, 19, Omaha, minor in possession, open container.
Monday: Nicholas Asmussen, 32, 617 14th St., Buffalo County warrant - fight by mutual consent, possession of marijuana - less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eleazar Romero Guzman, 23, Lincoln, diving during revocation, driving under the influence - second offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:43 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:40 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:57 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:59 p.m., Queen City Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:05 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.