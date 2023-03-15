POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 34calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:47 a.m., Cyhawk Loop, false alarm; 3:38 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 6:03 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, false alarm; 6:04 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:51 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:55 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, false alarm; 9:43 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional;
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:37 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 6:27 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.