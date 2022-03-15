POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jorge Soto Enriqyez, 20, 1113 Pierce St., Madison County warrant. Ronald Zephier, 19, homeless, three Madison County warrants. Zachary Wilsey, 29, 106 W. Spruce Ave., probation detainer. Kasey Wingett, 36, 402 Lincoln Ave., theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:10 a.m., 832½ Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:24 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:59 p.m., Market Lane, fire assist. 4:20 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:48 p.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:53 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:11 p.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:13 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, gas odor investigation. 4:08 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.