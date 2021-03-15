POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Justin Shores, 46, homeless, trespassing. Jazz Buttaro, 33, 510 Verges Ave., Apt. 6, criminal mischief, Platte County warrant.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 20 on the 700 block of Hayes Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Manuel Garcia, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 5, and Rodney Matson (not present), 412 S. 7th St.
A collision Feb. 26 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Marsean Edwards, 214 Jefferson Ave.
A collision March 2 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ronald Robertson, 804 Koenigstein Ave., and Zachary Mosier, Strang.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 86 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:45 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:22 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:35 p.m., North Sixth Street, balcony fire. 5:14 p.m., North 13th Street, car smoking. 8:24 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:11 p.m., First Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 4:17 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:53 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5 a.m., East Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:03 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:11 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:18 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:41 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, public service. 9:55 p.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:25 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.