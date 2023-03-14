POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 3:31 p.m., Lakewood Drive, public service. 5:22 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:27 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:06 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:46 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:05 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:18 a.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, water flow.