POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Kayleigh Meyer, 30, 200 S. 13th St., theft. Cody Shoemaker, 28, 909 W. Park Ave., Dodge County warrant. Jesse Prather, 33, 213 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 84 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:14 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:58 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 7:01 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:10 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:56 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, fire. 7:29 p.m., Sheridan Drive, smoke odor. 9:08 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:45 p.m., West Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:17 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.