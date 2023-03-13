POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 64 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:26 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:08 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:12 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, smoke detector. 2:02 p.m., Williams Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:16 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:54 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., Crestview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:37 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport.