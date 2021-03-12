POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Weston Haskell, 18, 2006 Sunset Ave., minor in possession, carrying a concealed weapon. Melinda Tyler, 39, 110 E. Phillip Ave., possession of marijuana, York County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:46 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:08 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:20 p.m., South 13th Street, assist other agency.
Friday: 2:04 a.m., East Spruce Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:16 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:03 a.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.