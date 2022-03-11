POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Brit Blanchard, 34, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Helen Boswell, 26, 417 E. Braasch Ave., unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Caley Carnahan, 35, 411 W. Prairie Ave., Dodge County warrant for identity theft. Landon Batenhorst, 27, 2100 Clearfield Drive, probation detainer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:17 a.m., Highway 35, burn permit check. 11:48 a.m., Krenzien Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:19 p.m., Gerecke Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:21 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:09 p.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:11 p.m., Fifth Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:29 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:48 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.