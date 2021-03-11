POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Dale Eisenmenger, 55, Humphrey, protection order violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Yajaira Urquidez, 24, 3208 S. 12th St., theft by taking.
Thursday: Marvin Marty, 43, Leigh, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Jessi Davis, 37, Leigh, criminal impersonation, two Platte County warrants, one Colfax County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:07 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:27 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:58 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:17 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:11 p.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, no transport. 3:32 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:58 p.m., Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:22 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.