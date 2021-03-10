POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Thomas Goettsch-Cutsinger, 37, 800 W. Prospect Ave., driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:44 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:11 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:52 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:05 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:41 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.