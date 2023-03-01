POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 1:53 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:34 p.m., 13th Street, hazardous materials response. 3:42 p.m., Victory Road and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:01 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:22 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:55 p.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:01 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:10 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.