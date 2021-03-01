POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Travis McClain, 30, 713 S. Fifth Street, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday: Cynthia Maxwell, 71, 2213 W. Madison Ave., negligent driving. Lindsay Johnson, 37, Beatrice, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Alyssa Johnson, 36, 1004 Village Green Drive, Apt. 8, probation violation, possession of marijuana.
Saturday: Harley Waggoner, 21, Stanton, urinating in public.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 107 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 2 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire alarm. 4:06 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:21 p.m., Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:03 p.m., 18th Street, fire.
Saturday: 2:55 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:44 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:54 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 2:06 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:16 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:29 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:43 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport. 8:54 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 a.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:08 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:40 p.m., Chesnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:20 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.