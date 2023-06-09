POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 8: Craig Zautke, 51, 711 S. Fourth St., negligent driving.
June 9: Shannon Vowell, 45, 805 Sherwood Road, third degree domestic assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 12:30 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:18 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport; 2:33 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:10 p.m., Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:25 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:04 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:24 p.m., 18th Street, fire assist, no transport; 7:40 a.m., Victory Road, rescue assist, false alarm; 8:11 p.m., Fouth Street and Prairie Avenue, rescue call, no transport; Friday: 1:21 a.m., Ninth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 1:29 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:49 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:54 a.m., Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.