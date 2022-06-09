POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Cassie Prather, 39, 213 N. 10th St., driving under suspension, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:32 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:15 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., Suburban Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:39 p.m., Alstadt Drive, burn permit check. 6:01 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:13 p.m., Mach 1 Drive, grill fire. 7:15 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.