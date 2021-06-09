POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Robbie Rodriguez, 35, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., U.S. District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 54 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:45 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:58 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 p.m., First Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.