POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Ricky Wilson, 49, 621 Magnet St., child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 54 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 8:15 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:03 a.m., Clark Street, gas leak, fire assist. 11:01 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:47 p.m., East Eisenhower Avenue, fire call, grass fire. 9:47 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:00 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.