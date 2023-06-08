POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:54 a.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:36 p.m., West Phillip Avenue and South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 p.m., West Park Avenue and Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:56 p.m., East Cedar Avenue, carbon monoxide investigation. 6:43 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:29 p.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:57 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 5:58 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:18 a.m., Rose Lane and 11th Street, gas leak. 8:55 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:09 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 a.m., Lodgeview Drive, odor investigation. 12:04 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:32 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:46 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:22 p.m., North Hickory Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:21 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:24 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:33 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:16 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 12:28 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:03 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.