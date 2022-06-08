POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, June 7: Lochlan Simonson, 20, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, Madison County warrant, failure to appear; Steven Simonson, 49, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, Madison County warrant; Kasey Fry, homeless, driving under the influence, refusal of test; Breann Foulk, 20, 916 Syracuse No. 11, possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia; Angel Rodriguez, 20, 221 Jefferson Ave., possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.
Friday, June 3, Tana Kimber, 53, 230 N. Park St., Casper, Wyo., possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:52 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire-assist, illegal burn.