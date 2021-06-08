POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Robby Robinson, 36, 412 Blaine St., Madison County warrant for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, failure to appear.
Saturday: Neptali Ramirez, 19, 1121 McIntosh Road, No. 105, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:48 a.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:19 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:25 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, car fire. 2:28 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:40 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:26 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 2:32 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, odor investigation. 6:25 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:25 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:02 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:11 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:13 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:15 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 p.m., Highway 81 and Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 11:43 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.