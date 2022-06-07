POLICE DIVISION
Booking
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Dylan Ahlman, 20, Lindsay, Madison County warrant for driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:41 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:21 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:55 p.m., Benjamin Avenue and Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 5:11 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., South 13th Street, fire.
Tuesday: 12:47 a.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.