POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 22: Blake Sohl, 41, 1329 Elm Ave., unlawful possession of livestock.
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:11 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:07 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:59 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:28 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.