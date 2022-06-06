POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Maurice Taylor, 58, 414 Hastings Ave., third-degree domestic assault — prior conviction.
Saturday: Kelli Rodriguez, 45, 506 Roland St., third-degree domestic assault, child neglect.
Monday: Sarah Nogrady, 30, 1301 E. Grove Ave., No. C3, driving under the influence — second offense, refusal to submit to a test, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 108 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:49 p.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:41 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:46 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:39 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:14 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1 a.m., South 22nd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:47 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:05 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:27 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:54 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:36 a.m., Prairie Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.