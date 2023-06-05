POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Tiffany Timm, 38, Pierce, driving under suspension.
Sunday: Reuben Longoria, 24, Wayne, driving under the influence, refusal of a preliminary breath test, obstructing a police officer, refusal of a chemical test.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 113 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:42 p.m., Market Lane, odor investigation.
Sunday: 1:19 a.m., North First Street, smoke in the area. 2:41 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:44 p.m., West Maple Avenue, fire. 10:33 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:41 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:09 p.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:55 a.m., First Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, no transport. 1:26 a.m., North 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:26 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.