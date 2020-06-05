POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Crystal Eberhardt, 28, 301 S. 10th St., protection order violation, assault on an officer with bodily fluid, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. Terry Caiden, 18, 105 E. Prospect Ave., Wayne County warrant, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia. Amadu Bah, 28, homeless, open container violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 6:52 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:22 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:15 p.m., North Seventh St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:11 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:20 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:28 p.m., South Third Street, fire call, false alarm. 10:28 p.m., Omaha Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Friday: 2:12 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.