POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jeremy Frerichs, 37, homeless, possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday: Jesse Luetkenhaus, 18, 2406 Hardison Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia. Alec Bechtolt, 18, 504 S. Seventh St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday: Jamie Zobris, 36, 907 W. Michigan Ave., disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.
Accidents
A collision May 12 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Brandie Smith, Plainview, and Claudia Reyna, 306 S. Willow St.
A collision May 13 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ryan Dusel, 312 W. Indiana Ave., and Curtis Hart, 504 E. Braasch Ave.
A collision May 13 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by David Maggart, 805 Eastridge St., Kevin Koenig, 503 S. Third St., and Katie Kumm, Wausa.
A collision May 13 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Justin White, Ulysses, and Pamela Pile, 1203 Charolalis Drive.
A collision May 13 on East Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by George Hutchison, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., James Mortimer (not present), 2705 Clearfield Drive, McKenna Gibson (not present), Humphrey, and Brent Jochum (not present), 1004 Woodcrest Drive.
A collision May 14 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles Joan Tappe, Yankton, S.D., and Ann Adams, 2210 Parker Circle.
A collision May 15 on the 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Kailee Lanman-Weaver, 503 S. 11th St., and Harper Klabenes, Clearwater.
A collision May 15 in an alley between South Third and Fourth Streets damaged a vehicle driven by Evan Lamson, 609 S. Fourth St. Fencing and a power pole also were damaged.
A collision May 16 on the 100 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Barbara Friedrich, Plainview, and Laura Ernesti, 108 Suburban Drive.
A collision May 16 on the 1200 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Elizabeth Villasenor, 1400 Lakewood Drive, Apt. A2, and Martin Funke, Lincoln.
A collision May 17 on the 100 block of South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Elizabeth Villasenor, 1400 Lakewood Drive, Apt. A2, and Bree Wolff, 404 E. Maple Ave.
A collision May 17 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gary Budde, 1607 N. Eastwood St., and Pamela Anderson, 55477 835th Road.
A collision May 17 on South Sixth Street damaged vehicles driven by Kimberly Reinke, 107 N. Pine St., and Bruce Dieter, 604 W. Bluff Ave.
A collision May 18 on South 12th Street damaged vehicles owned by Loretta Munter, Amelia, and Taylor Reuss (not present), 508 S. 12th St.
A collision May 18 in a parking lot on the 300 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Elizabeth Villasenor, 1400 Lakewood Drive, No. A2, and Steven Marks (not present), 1901 Hillview Drive.
A collision May 18 on the 1300 block of Impala Drive Shad Richart, 1315 Impala Drive, Apt. B, and Jennifer Christensen (not present), 1303 Impala Drive, Apt. F.
A collision May 18 on Glenwood Boulevard damaged vehicles owned by Leisa Wilson, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 214, and Amy Gnewuch, 607 Emerald Drive.
A collision May 19 on South 20th Street damaged vehicles driven by Edwin Bossard, Tilden, and Kassidy Wachter, Pierce.
A collision May 19 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Patricia and Randy Brudigan, 303 N. 32nd St., Apt. A., and Elizabeth Villasenor, 1400 Lakewood Drive, Apt. A2.
A collision May 19 on the 800 block of Glenwood Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Kimberley Henrickson, Wisner, and Donna Coover, 800 S. 10th St.
A collision May 19 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Patricia Brudigan, 303 N. 32nd St., Apt. A, and Nathan Anderson, Holdrege.
A collision May 19 on the 400 block of West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Samantha Fuhrman, 501 S. Ninth St., and Leroy Leriger, 808 S. Willow St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:08 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:56 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:02 a.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:07 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:00 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:25 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:16 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.