POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 7:30 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:32 a.m., El Dorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:42 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:08 p.m. Norfolk Avenue, fire-assist. 12:30 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, electric fire, fire-assit. 12:31 p.m., South Highway 81, fire call, car fire. 1:26, McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:38 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:56 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:03 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:16 p.m., Broken Bridge, rescue call, no transport. 8:19 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 1:02 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.