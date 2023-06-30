POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Christopher Wallace, 33, homeless, theft — second offense.
On Thursday, police responded to 51 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:54 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:43 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, no transport. 3:42 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 p.m., 25th Street and Nucor Road, grass fire. 8:30 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:53 a.m., South First Street, brush pile.