POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Rhonda Wright, 33, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 15, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:03 a.m., Isabelle Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:13 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, odor investigation. 9:16 a.m., East Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:32 a.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:12 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:14 p.m., East Klug Avenue, grass fire. 1:31 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:41 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, car fire. 6:45 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:07 p.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:36 p.m., South 18th Street, grass fire. 10:42 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, grass fire. 11:48 p.m., 49th Street and Benjamin Avenue, grass fire.
Thursday: 12:19 a.m., Isabelle Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:44 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.