POLICE DIVISION
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:44 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:15 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:55 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:43 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:16 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:35 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:34 p.m., Eastridge Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:59 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:46 p.m., 837th Road, brush fire.