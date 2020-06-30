POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday: 12:04 a.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:15 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:27 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 3:50 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:04 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported Faith Regioanl. 9:42 p.m., 19th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:58 p.m., Pinnacle Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 10:01 a.m., 14th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:07 a.m., Fox Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:57 a.m., Chestnut Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:51 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:38 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:05 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:46 p.m., Bel-Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:24 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.