POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, May 6, Iliana Cardona, 35, 1208 Taylor Ave., driving under the influence.
Tuesday, May 11, Jake Short, 20, 53191 848 Road, Tilden, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, May 15, Sherry Jacobs, 68, 201 E. South Airport Road, driving under the influence, second offense; refusing breath test; improper turn.
Wednesday, May 19, Susan Winters-Branham, 40, homeless, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, May 19, Reginald Simmons, 57, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 5, possession of a weapon (knife) by a prohibited person and driving under suspension.
Thursday, May 20, Misty Hawley, 38, homeless, possession of drug paraphernalia, Wayne County 10-35 and Colfax County 10-35.
Wednesday, June 2, Rafael Ramirez, 19, 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 18, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace.
Accidents
A collision May 7 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Alexis Garzoria, Madison, and Damon Batenhorst, 2603 Timber Meadows Lane.
A collision May 11 on the 2100 block of Market Lane damaged vehicles driven by Rozella Erb, 1911 Maurer Drive, and Carol Uhing (not present), 602 E. Maple Ave.
A collision May 11 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Mariah Fahrenholz, 2302 W. Benjamin Ave., and Todd Muhle, Columbus.
A collision May 11 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles owned by Kay Thomsen-Hackett, 111 S. 16th St., and Justin Nantarojanaporn, 1505 Glenmore Drive, No. 402.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 47 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 9:37 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. Wednesday, 1:50 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., Second Street, fire assist. Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. Thursday, 3:08 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport Thursday, 4:56 a.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.