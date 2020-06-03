POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 9:02 a.m., south 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:28 a.m., Bridge Road, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport;; 8:38 a.m., South U.S. Highway 81, rescue call, accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:26 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:25 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:11 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 1:35 a.m., rescue call, no transport; 3:08 a.m., West Berry Hill, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.