POLICE DIVISION

Police calls

Between 12 a.m., and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue Unit Calls

Monday: 9:02 a.m., south 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday, 12:28 a.m., Bridge Road, rescue call, no transport.

Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport;; 8:38 a.m., South U.S. Highway 81, rescue call, accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:26 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:25 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:11 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday, 1:35 a.m., rescue call, no transport; 3:08 a.m., West Berry Hill, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tags