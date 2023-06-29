POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Arrests/Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 28: Brent Hausmann, 24, 1007 Sunrise Drive, No. 15, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two fake operators licenses.
On Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:39 a.m., 837th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:15 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:50 p.m., Verges Avenue, alarm detector, false alarm; 8:14 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm; 8:57 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:43 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:05 p.m., South First Street, trash fire; Thursday: 4:32 a.m., 835th Road, hay bale fire.