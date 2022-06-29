POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:06 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:19 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 p.m., Cedar Ridge Road, grass fire. 8:49 p.m., South 45th Street, grass fire. 9:43 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:05 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, no transport.