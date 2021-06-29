POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 12: Elliot Anderson, 22, 705 Forest Drive, shoplifting.
June 13: Jonathan Walter, 41, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana.
June 16: Jordan Rossman, 23, 1104 Koenigstein Ave., No. 2, driving under suspension.
June 21: Howard Parson Jr., 37, 1107 S. 10th St., possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams), possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 22: Derrick Phillips, 26, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 5, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday: Sheila O’Meara, 61, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 508, Madison County warrant for theft, failure to appear while on bail. Andrew Molick, 22, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., Pierce County warrant.
Saturday: Shawn Wieneke, 29, 205 N. 18th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense. Jarod Cruise, 41, 1203 Pierce St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), no valid registration. Terry Bynog, 33, Winside, driving under suspension.
Sunday: Bryan Kilpatrick-Petersen, 47, Omaha, driving under the influence. San Te, 42, 800 S. 18th St., No. 19, driving under the influence — second offense. Landon Flyinghawk, 20, 712 S. First St., third-degree assault, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:11 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport. 10:42 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:20 p.m., 835th Road and 556th Avenue, hay bale fire. 10:47 p.m., Sunrise Drive, fire. 11:22 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:41 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:05 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.