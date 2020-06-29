POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Salvador Uribe, 45, 906 Elm St., two Madison County warrants.
Saturday: Martrail Edwards, 20, 204 S. 10th St., minor in possession, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Sunday: Jeremy Dewitt, 41, Norfolk, Madison County waraant for possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 87 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 7:10 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, tranpsorted to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:21 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:51 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:02 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:29 p.m. 8:06 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:08 p.m., South First Street, fire call, grass fire. 9:02 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:39 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:42 p.m. 13th Street, rescue call, accident.
Sunday: 12:04 a.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:15 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:27 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 3:50 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:04 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported Faith Regioanl. 9:42 p.m., 19th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:58 p.m., Pinnacle Drive, rescue call, no transport.