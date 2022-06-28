POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Brenton Marksmeier, 18, 3002 N. Highway 35, unlawful throwing of fireworks.
Tuesday: Joaquin Jaras Jr., 29, 410 E. Braasch Ave., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:18 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:34 p.m., South Second Street, burn check. 1:34 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:22 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 3:27 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.