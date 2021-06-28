POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Carlos Melendez, 37, 202 Braasch Ave., Wayne County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 114 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:52 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire call. 11:02 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:32 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 4:49 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:23 p.m., 13th Street, fire call.
Sunday: 1:26 a.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, no transport. 3:43 a.m., 61st Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:27 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:52 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:40 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:20 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:36 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:36 p.m., Village Green Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 6:40 a.m., 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.