POLICE DIVISION
Booking
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Kariann Denny, 31, 207 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 1, Stanton County warrant. Lawrence McDermott, 31, 808 S. 12th St., driving under suspension, stop-sign violation.
Sunday: Curt Christiansen, 34, 1105 Blaine St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500), open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Veronica Mann, 20, Queen City Blvd., No. 3, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:36 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:11 a.m., 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:02 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:47 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:09 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:36 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:15 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:27 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:28 p.m., North First Street, grass fire.
Sunday: 6:51 a.m., Riverfront Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:15 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:06 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:29 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:29 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., 555th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:14 p.m., 12th Street and Bonita Drive, fire. 6:46 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:55 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:18 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:35 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.