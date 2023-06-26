POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 9: Ginny Willits, 40, Randolph, shoplifting — two counts.
June 11: Manuel Alonzo Jimon, 21, 129 Jefferson Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), transporting a child while intoxicated.
June 15: Derrick Phillips, 28, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 5, driving under the influence.
June 23: Gwendolyn Vinson, 32, 111 S. Pine St., Apt. 12, criminal mischief ($0-$500). Michael Paris, 36, 200 S. 11th St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
On Friday through Sunday, police responded to 104 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 8:37 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:19 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, fire-assist; 11:29 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:17 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:54 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:02 p.m., Grove Street, rescue call, call canceled; 4:52 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:37 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Sunday: 1:03 a.m., East Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:35 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 2:04 p.m., North 18th Street, fire, canceled; 4:15 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:51 p.m., 559th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:36 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, canceled; 10:10 p.m., rescue call, assist other agency; Monday: 1:39 a.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:30 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.