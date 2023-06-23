POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:23 a.m., N. 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:44 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire alarm, false alarm; 9:10 a.m., S. 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:24 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:46 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:15 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue and Birch Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries, no injuries reported; 7:38 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:13 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:19 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:10 a.m., North 13th Place, rescue call, no transported; 6:32 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.