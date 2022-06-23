POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, June 22: Evan Ruiz, 23, 1301 E. Grove, Apt. F2, Norfolk, trespassing, second degree; Thursday, June 23: Levi Engebretson, 33, 1015 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 18, driving under the influence, refusal to pretest and refusal to datamaster.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:52 a.m., South Pine Industrial, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:36 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:16 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 3:04 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:03 p.m., South Third Street, electrical arc fire.