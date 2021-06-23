POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Wesley Arceneaux, 38, 404 Hastings Ave., driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:11 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:56 a.m., Highways 275 and 121, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:54 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:36 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:20 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:44 p.m., South 25th Street, fire. 8:36 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:52 p.m., Bluff Avenue, rescue call, no transport.