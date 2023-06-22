POLICE DIVISION
Arrests/Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 15: Glenn Sims, 35, 601 Verges Ave. Apt. 5, possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce.
June 22: Hayley Hardisty, 19, 56084 850th Road, Hoskins, driving under the influence — first offense; minor in consumption; refusal preliminary breath test.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:52 a.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:14 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:02 a.m., Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:24 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 7:05 p.m., Henry Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:36 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.