POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:52 a.m., South Pine Industrial, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:36 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:16 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 3:04 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:03 p.m., South Third Street, electrical arc fire; 7:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 8:52 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; Wednesday, 12:07 a.m., South 12th Street, EMS mutual aid; 4:38 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.